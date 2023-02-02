Snow showers will be expected this morning. A half inch or less of snow is expected. We'll then see a mixture of clouds and sun for the afternoon. Highs will be hit early in the low teens and then fall. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the northwest. Partly cloudy and bitterly cold tonight. Lows will fall to -18º. Wind chill values could hit -25º to -35º at times. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the northwest. We'll start off with lots of sunshine on Friday. Clouds will move in for the afternoon as highs reach for 1º. Looking ahead, snow showers are possible again Friday night with a low of -4º. We'll be mostly cloudy on Saturday as highs warm into the mid 20s. Snow showers move back in on Sunday with highs in the upper 20s. We'll be mostly cloudy again Monday with highs in the low to mid 30s. Rain and snow showers move in ahead of our next system Tuesday with highs in the mid 30s. We'll dry out and remain mostly cloudy Wednesday with highs in the mid 30s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs