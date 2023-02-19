It's the Weekend! Another mild day will be in store for us today. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. We'll be cloudy with flurries possible. The west wind will be gusting near 20 mph. Flurries are possible early in the overnight hours tonight before clearing late. Lows will be in the low teens. Looking ahead, an active weather pattern will be in store for the week. We'll be mostly cloudy with snow showers moving into the area in the afternoon hours on Monday. Highs will be in the upper 20s to low 30s. 1-3 inches of snow is possible into the overnight hours Monday as lows drop into the mid teens. Mostly cloudy with lingering flurries possible on Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid 20s. A strong low pressure system moves into the region on Wednesday. We'll have snow showers with highs in the low 20s and windy conditions in the area. We'll be cloudy with snow, heavy at times on Thursday. Accumulative snowfall is likely with windy conditions blowing the snow around and reducing visibilities. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper teens. We clear up and stay cold on Friday. We'll be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper teens. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Konrad Supinski