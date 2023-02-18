Increasing clouds tonight with increasing temperatures as well. Low temperatures will be in the upper teens early and rising overnight. The southwest wind will be blowing at 10 to 20 mph and gusting near 25 mph. Mostly cloudy and mild on Saturday. Highs will be in mid 30s with a southwest breeze gusting near 15 mph. We'll be mostly cloudy with lows in the low 20s Saturday night. Looking ahead, another mild day will be in store for Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. We'll be cloudy with flurries possible in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with snow showers moving into the area in the afternoon hours on Monday. Highs will be in the upper 20s. 1-3 inches of snow is possible into the overnight hours Monday. Mostly cloudy with lingering flurries or snow showers possible on Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid 20s. Another low pressure system moves into the region on Wednesday. We'll have snow showers with highs near 20° and windy conditions. We'll be cloudy with snow on Thursday. Accumulative snowfall is likely with windy conditions blowing the snow around. High temperatures will be in the upper teens. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Konrad Supinski