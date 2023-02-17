We'll see lots of sunshine as we wrap up the work-week today. High temperatures will only make it into the lower 20s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the southwest. Mostly cloudy and windy tonight. Lows will bottom out in the upper teens. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the southwest. Mostly cloudy and breezy again on Saturday. Highs will climb into the mid 30s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the west. Looking ahead, we're mostly cloudy Sunday and Monday. Sunday's high will be in the mid 30s. We'll fall into the low 30s on Monday. Snow chances get going Monday night and last through Thursday night. For those cheering for accumulating snow, the potential does exist for that to occur; especially by mid-week. We're still several days out so still plenty to watch. If this holds, this will be the good news for snowmobilers and others that need snow. Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the low to mid 20s. We'll fall into the upper teens on Thursday. MAKE it a GREAT Friday and Weekend! Devin Biggs