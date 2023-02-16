We'll be mostly cloudy with chances for snow showers today. Any accumulations will be minimal and mainly stay in the U.P. Highs will make it into the low 20s. Winds could gust up to 15 mph out of the north. We'll be partly cloudy with a chance for a few lake effect flurries tonight. Lows will fall to around 3º. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the north. We'll see lots of sunshine on Friday as highs reach for the mid 20s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the northwest. Looking ahead, we'll be mostly cloudy on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 30s. Chances for snow showers will exist Sunday night, but end by Monday. We'll be mostly cloudy on Monday with highs in the upper 20s. More snow showers will move in Monday night and last through Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will make it into the upper 20s. We'll fall into the upper teens on Wednesday with a mostly cloudy sky. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs