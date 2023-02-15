Rain and snow showers are expected today. Little to no snow accumulations expected. High temperatures will be hit early in the upper 30s and then fall throughout the day. Temperatures will fall below freezing by around 10-11 AM. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the northwest. Mostly cloudy and breezy tonight. Lows will bottom out in the low teens. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the northwest. Mostly cloudy with snow showers possible on Thursday. Little to no snow accumulations expected again with highs in the low 20s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the northeast. Looking ahead, another dry stretch moves in starting Friday. We'll be partly cloudy Friday with highs in the mid 20s. We'll be mostly cloudy Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 30s. We'll also be mostly cloudy Monday with highs falling into the upper 20s. Snow showers move in Tuesday with highs in the low 20s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs