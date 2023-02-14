Rain and fog tonight. All rain with steady temperatures around 40°. Rain falling on packed down snow will turn to ice. You'll notice the southwest wind occasionally gusting near 30MPH. Light rain will begin to mix with some snow as temperatures drop tomorrow morning. Minor snow accumulations of around an inch are expected. Still windy. Look for highs near 40° falling into the 20s through the afternoon. Cloudy and windy tomorrow night. The north wind will continue to gust near 30MPH making air temperatures in the mid teens feel colder. Looking ahead, Thursday and Friday will feature the coldest days we've seen in a while with highs near 20°. A quick rebound in temperatures over the weekend with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Geoff Weller