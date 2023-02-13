We'll have increasing clouds with flurries possible tonight. Lows will be in the mid 20s with a west wind gusting near 20 mph. Mostly cloudy in the morning with gradual clearing during the day on Monday. Mild highs will be sticking around in the low 40s to start off our work week. Mostly clear with low temperatures in the mid 20s Monday night. Looking ahead, our next low pressure system moves in late on Tuesday. We'll be mostly cloudy with rain showers moving into the area in the afternoon hours Tuesday. Highs will be reaching for the low 40s. Rain, heavy at times will be falling Tuesday night with lows in the mid 30s. Some of our snow will be melting away with snowmobiling trail conditions becoming poor. Wednesday's high will be in the upper 30s with rain, mixing with snow showers later in the day. Low 20s throughout the day on Thursday with flurries in the area. Heavier snow will be south. We clear up and stay cold Friday. Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 20s. High temperatures rebound into the mid 30s under a partly cloudy sky on Saturday. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Konrad Supinski