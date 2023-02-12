It's Super Bowl Weekend! We'll have increasing clouds tonight. Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows will be in the upper teens with a west wind gusting near 20 mph. Patchy dense fog is possible overnight. Super bowl Sunday will bring pleasant weather in the area. We'll be partly cloudy and calm. High temperatures will be in the low 40s. Mostly cloudy and breezy Sunday night. Lows will be in the low 20s with a west wind gusting near 20 mph. Looking ahead, partly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s to start off our work week on Monday. Our next low pressure system moves in late on Tuesday. We'll be mostly cloudy with rain showers moving into the area in the afternoon hours Tuesday. Highs will be reaching for the low 40s. Wednesday's high will be in the mid 30s with rain and snow showers. Rain and snow becomes all snow overnight Wednesday as lows cool off into the upper teens. Low 20s throughout the day on Thursday with snow in the area. Snow accumulations are possible as temperatures fall. We clear up and stay cold Friday. Mostly cloudy with highs only in the upper teens. High temperatures rebound into the low 30s under a partly cloudy sky on Saturday. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Konrad Supinski