It's Super Bowl Weekend! Mostly clear and chilly this morning. Lows will fall into the low teens with a wind chill value around 0°. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the southwest. We'll be mostly sunny and windy on Saturday. Mild highs return once again with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. The southwest wind will be gusting near 25 mph. Increasing clouds overnight Saturday. Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows will be in the upper teens with a west wind gusting near 20 mph. Looking ahead, Super bowl Sunday will bring pleasant weather in the area. We'll be mostly cloudy and calm. High temperatures will be in the low 40s. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 30s to start off our work week on Monday. We'll become mostly cloudy on Tuesday with even warmer highs reaching for the low 40s. Our next low pressure system moves in Tuesday night. It'll bring chances for rain and snow showers Tuesday night into Wednesday. Wednesday's high will be in the mid 30s. Rain and snow becomes all snow overnight Wednesday as lows cool off into the mid 20s. Mid 20s early and falling throughout the day on Thursday with snow in the area. Snow accumulations are possible as temperatures fall. We clear up and stay cold Friday. Mostly cloudy with highs only in the upper teens on Friday. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Konrad Supinski