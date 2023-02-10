Partly cloudy and breezy today. High temperatures will take a step back into the mid 20s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the northwest. Mostly clear and cooler tonight. Lows will fall into the low teens. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the northwest. We'll be partly cloudy and windy on Saturday. Highs will surge into the low 40s. Looking ahead, we'll see a mixture of clouds and sun Sunday and Monday with highs in the upper 30s. A few of you could touch the low 40s. We'll then become mostly cloudy on Tuesday as highs reach for the low 40s. Our next area of low pressure moves in Tuesday night. It'll bring with it chances for rain and snow showers Tuesday night through Thursday night. Wednesday's high will be in the upper 30s. Thursday's high will fall into the mid 20s. MAKE it a GREAT Friday and Weekend! Devin Biggs