Partly cloudy and warmer today. High temperatures will make it into the upper teens. We'll be mostly cloudy with snow showers moving in late tonight. Lows will fall to around 8º. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the southwest. We'll be mostly cloudy with a chance for snow showers on Thursday. A half inch or less of new snowfall is expected with highs in the low teens. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the northwest. Looking ahead, we cool off Thursday night with a partly cloudy sky and a low of -15º. Wind chills could reach -25º to -35º again. We remain partly cloudy on Friday with a high of 3º. We warm up nicely with a mostly cloudy sky Saturday and highs in the upper 20s. Snow showers are possible Sunday with highs in the low 30s. We're mostly cloudy Monday with highs in the mid 30s. A slight chance for snow showers move in on Tuesday with highs in the low 30s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs