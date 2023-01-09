We'll be partly cloudy today with temperatures reaching for the upper 20s. We'll have a light breeze out of the west. We'll become cloudy tonight. Some snow showers, freezing drizzle, and areas of dense fog will be possible. Lows will fall into the mid 20s. Winds could gust up to 15 mph out of the southeast. Freezing Drizzle and regular drizzle will be expected on Tuesday. We might see some snow flakes in a few areas with highs in the low 30s. Looking ahead, snow showers move back in Tuesday night into Wednesday. Around a half inch or less will be possible. High temperatures Wednesday will be in the low 30s. We'll remain in the low 30s Thursday with a cloudy sky and a slight chance for snow showers. We'll then become mostly cloudy on Friday with highs in the mid 20s. We'll be partly cloudy on Saturday with highs in the upper 20s. We'll be mostly cloudy again on Sunday with highs in the low 30s. MAKE it a GREAT Week! Devin Biggs