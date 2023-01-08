It's the Weekend! Partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the mid 20s on today. Low temperatures will be in the low teens overnight. We'll be under a partly cloudy sky with a light breeze. Looking ahead, we'll be mostly cloudy to start off the work week on Monday. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s as the wind goes calm. Our next chances of light snow showers will be Tuesday. We'll be mostly cloudy with a slight chance for snow showers on Tuesday as highs stay in the upper 20s. Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 20s Wednesday. Snow showers are possible Thursday with highs in the low 30s. We clear up on Friday as we stick around under a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 20s. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Konrad Supinski