We'll be mostly cloudy with on-going snow showers today. A half inch to an inch or new snowfall is expected. Some localized areas may reach up to 2 inches. High temperatures today will reach for the upper 20s. We'll be mostly cloudy with snow flurries early tonight. Low temperatures will bottom out to around 7º. We'll be mostly cloudy on Friday with highs only reaching for the low 20s. Looking ahead, our dry stretch continues through the weekend and into next week. We'll be partly cloudy Saturday through Monday. High temperatures during those days will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. We'll be mostly cloudy next Tuesday with a slight chance for lake effect snow showers. Those will quickly end by Wednesday. We'll remain mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 20s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs