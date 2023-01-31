Wind Chills Advisories are in effect again this morning thanks to wind chill values ranging from -25º to -35º. Those will drop as actual high temperatures warm. We'll see lots of sunshine today. A few clouds will move in this afternoon, but even with the clouds, the sunshine will feel nice as highs reach for 7º. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the southwest. Partly cloudy and chilly tonight. Lows will fall to -6º. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the southwest causing wind chills to possibly reach -15º. Mostly cloudy and warmer on Wednesday with highs in the upper teens. Looking ahead, we'll be mostly cloudy with a slight chance for snow showers on Thursday with highs in the low teens. We'll cool off on Friday with a partly cloudy sky and a high of 3º. Mostly cloudy on Saturday with a slight chance for snow showers and highs in the upper 20s. Mostly cloudy on Sunday with highs back in the low 30s. We'll remain the low 30s Monday with a mostly cloudy sky and a slight chance for snow showers. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs