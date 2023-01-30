We have a Wind Chill Advisory in effect this morning thanks to wind chill values of -20º to -30º. We'll see lots of sunshine as we start off our week. It will be rather cold with highs only reaching for 0º. Wind chill values could range from -20º to -30º at times. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the west. Mostly clear and brutally cold tonight. Lows will fall to around -16º. Wind chill values could again range from -20º to -30º. Mostly sunny and a little warmer on Tuesday. Highs will only make it to 7º. Wind chill values could range from -20º to -30º. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the southwest. Looking ahead, we'll continue this dry stretch into Wednesday with a mostly cloudy sky and highs warming into the upper teens. We'll then be mostly cloudy Thursday with a slight chance for snow showers and highs in the mid teens. We're dry Friday with a partly cloudy sky a high of 5º. We'll then warm into the lower to middle 20s Saturday and Sunday with a mostly cloudy sky each day MAKE it a GREAT Week! Devin Biggs