Mostly cloudy and bitterly cold tonight. Low temperatures will drop near -3°. A long dry and cold stretch continues through this weekend and through next week. We'll be partly cloudy Sunday with highs around 10º. Looking ahead, we'll get really cold on Monday with a partly cloudy sky and a high of -1º. Lows Monday night will be near -20° with a feels like temperature near -35°. Dangerously cold temperatures will be in the area, so bundle up. We'll then be partly cloudy Tuesday with highs in the upper single digits. Highs will be hovering in the upper single digits Wednesday and Thursday with a mostly cloudy sky Wednesday and partly cloudy on Thursday. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Konrad Supinski