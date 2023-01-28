Mostly cloudy with a few flurries, especially south on today. Otherwise, we'll be mostly cloudy and cold. We'll see highs only in the low teens with a light breeze. Mostly cloudy and bitterly cold tonight. A few flurries will be possible with a light breeze. Low temperatures will drop near -2°. Looking ahead, a long dry and cold stretch continues through this weekend and through next week. We'll be partly cloudy Sunday with highs around 9º. We'll get really cold on Monday with a partly cloudy sky and a high of -1º. Lows Monday night will be near -20° with a feels like temperature near -35°. Dangerously cold temperatures will be in the area, so bundle up. We'll then be partly cloudy Tuesday with highs in the upper single digits. Highs will be hovering in the upper single digits Wednesday and Thursday with a mostly cloudy sky Wednesday and partly cloudy on Thursday. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Konrad Supinski