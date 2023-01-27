Snow moves in ahead of our next system. The heaviest of the snow will fall during the morning period, but a few light snow showers could also fall during the afternoon. 1-2 inches of snow could fall with highs in the upper 20s. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the west. Mostly cloudy with a few flurries tonight. The cold spell starts to move in as lows fall to around -2º. Mostly cloudy with snow showers south of Marathon county on Saturday. Portage, Wood, and Adams county could receive a half inch to an inch. It will be colder everywhere with highs in the low teens. Looking ahead, a long dry and cold stretch sets up shop starting Sunday. We'll be partly cloudy Sunday with highs around 9º. We'll be really cold on Monday with a partly cloudy sky and a high of -1º. We'll then be partly cloudy Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the upper single digits to low teens. Make sure to exercise precautions when doing things outside in the cold. MAKE it a GREAT Friday and Weekend! Devin Biggs