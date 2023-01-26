Snow showers will remain possible today. By the afternoon they will mainly taper off. We'll then experience a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Another half inch or less of snow is possible with highs in the low 20s. We'll be partly cloudy with slight chance for snow late tonight. Lows will fall to around 5º. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the south. Morning snow will give way to a mostly cloudy and a few flurries on Friday. 1-2 inches of snow could fall with highs in the mid 20s. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the south. Looking ahead, we'll be mostly cloudy on Saturday with a slight chance for snow showers for our southern counties. High temperatures will struggle into the low teens. We'll be partly cloudy and cold Sunday through Wednesday with highs in the single digits. Our coldest day will be Monday with a high of 2º. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs