Mostly cloudy with afternoon snow showers today. A half inch or less of new snow accumulations is expected. We'll see highs in the low 30s. Snow showers continue tonight. Another half inch or less of new snow accumulations is possible. Lows will fall into the mid teens. We'll be mostly cloudy with a few flurries on Thursday. High temperatures will take a step back into the low 20s. Looking ahead, more snow showers move in as we head into your Friday. Around 1 inch or less will be possible then. We'll dry out and cool off this weekend. We'll see a mixture of clouds and sun Saturday and Sunday with highs in the single digits and low well below zero. We'll be partly cloudy with a few snow showers on Monday with highs close to 3º. We'll then be partly cloudy again on Tuesday with a high of 8º. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs