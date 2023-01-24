Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for snow flurries and freezing drizzle today. Highs will climb into the mid 20s. Mostly cloudy with a few flurries again tonight. Lows will fall into the mid teens. Snow showers move in on Wednesday. 1 inch or less of snow is expected with highs in the upper 20s. Looking ahead, mostly cloudy on Thursday with a slight chance for snow showers. We'll see highs in the low 20s. More snow showers move in on Friday and will give us a little accumulation. Highs will reach for the mid 20s. We get cold just in time for the weekend. We'll see highs in the single digits and lows well below zero. That also continues into Monday. Saturday through Monday will feature a mixture of clouds and sunshine. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs