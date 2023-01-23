Mostly cloudy today with chances for afternoon snow showers. Snow accumulations will be less than a half inch. Highs today will reach for the low 20s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the southwest. Snow showers are possible early tonight. Afterward, we'll be mostly cloudy with lows falling into the mid teens. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the west. Mostly cloudy with a few flurries possible on Tuesday. High temperatures will climb into the mid 20s. Looking ahead, chances for snow showers continue on Wednesday with highs in the mid 20s. Snow accumulations look to be rather minimal again. We'll be mostly cloudy with a slight chance for snow showers on Thursday with highs in the low 20s. More snow showers move in Friday as high temperatures remain in the low 20s. Mostly cloudy again with a slight chance for snow showers on Saturday. High temperatures will fall into the low teens as a push of arctic air moves in. We'll be partly cloudy with a chance for scattered snow showers on Sunday. Highs will struggle to 4º. MAKE it a GREAT Week! Devin Biggs