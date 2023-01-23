Weather Alert

...FREEZING DRIZZLE MAY RESULT IN HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS THIS MORNING... Areas of freezing drizzle were reported across portions of central and north-central Wisconsin early this morning. The freezing drizzle could deposit a thin layer of ice on area roadways, which may result in in hazardous travel conditions. Untreated roads, bridges, and overpasses will be the most susceptible to icing. Anyone with travel plans across north-central and central Wisconsin this morning should be prepared for the possibility of icy roads. Motorists should exercise caution during the morning commute.