The 60th World Championship Snowmobile Derby has finally arrived and the weather conditions are perfect for this event. Cloudy and breezy tonight. Lows will be in the mid teens with a west wind gusting near 15 mph. Mostly cloudy and calm Sunday. High temperatures will be slight above our average and in the mid 20s. Mostly cloudy and chilly Sunday night. Lows will be in the low teens with a light breeze. Looking ahead, we'll be mostly cloudy with flurries and light snow showers possible, especially in the afternoon hours Monday. Highs will be in the mid 20s once again. We'll be in the mid 20s on Tuesday under a mostly cloudy sky. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for snow showers again on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 20s Wednesday and low 20s Thursday. We start to cool off end of the week with below average temperatures. We'll see high temperatures only in the upper teens Friday under a mostly cloudy sky and mid teens Saturday with our next chances for snow showers. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Konrad Supinski