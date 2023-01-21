Mostly cloudy skies stick around with us for the weekend. High temperatures will again reach for the mid 20s today. Mostly cloudy and calm tonight. Lows will be in the mid teens as the wind stays calm. Looking ahead, another dry weather pattern is upon us. No accumulative snowfall is expected for the next several days. We'll be mostly cloudy Sunday and Monday as highs reach for the mid 20s. We'll remain in the mid 20s on Tuesday under a mostly cloudy sky and a slight chance for snow showers. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for snow showers again on Wednesday with highs in the upper teens. Mostly cloudy on Thursday with highs in the upper teens. We start to cool off end of next week with well below average temperatures. We'll see high temperatures only in the mid teens Friday under a mostly cloudy sky. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Konrad Supinski