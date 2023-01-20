We have made it to Friday and the weather is now entering a calmer stretch. We'll be mostly cloudy with a few morning flurries. As that tapers off, we could see a little sunshine during the afternoon. Highs today will reach for the mid 20s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the northwest. Mostly cloudy and a little cooler tonight. Lows will fall into the lower teens as the winds back off. The clouds stick around as we start the weekend. High temperatures will again reach for the mid 20s. Looking ahead, another dry stretch sets up shop across the area. No meaningful snowfall expected for the next several days. We'll be mostly cloudy Sunday and Monday as highs reach for the mid 20s. We'll remain in the mid 20s on Tuesday a mostly cloudy sky and a slight chance for snow showers. Mostly cloudy again on Wednesday with highs in the upper teens. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for snow showers on Thursday with highs in the upper teens. MAKE it a GREAT Friday and Weekend! Devin Biggs