Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect until later this evening as moderate to heavy snowfall moves through. The intensity of the snowfall will lessen up as the afternoon progresses. Total snow accumulations of 4-8 inches are possible with locally higher amounts. Highs will be hit early in the upper 20s and then fall into the mid 20s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the northeast. Snow showers continue tonight. Any additional accumulations will be minor. Low temperatures will fall into the upper teens. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the north. We'll be mostly cloudy with a few morning flurries on Friday. We might catch some sunshine during the afternoon. High temperatures will only make it into the mid 20s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the northwest. Looking ahead, we'll be mostly cloudy on Saturday with highs in the low 20s. Sunday and Monday will remain mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 20s. We'll remain in the middle to upper 20s Tuesday and Wednesday with the sky staying mostly cloudy. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs