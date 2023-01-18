Winter Storm Warning and Winter Storm Watches have been posted ahead of our next system. The action gets going later tonight. We'll be mostly cloudy and quiet today. High temperatures will make a run into the upper 20s. Cloudy to start tonight, snow will arrive after midnight. 1-3 inches of snow could fall. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 20s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the northeast. Snow will fall for most of the day on Thursday. An additional 3-6 inches of snow could fall. Highs will make it into the upper 20s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the northeast. Looking ahead, the organized snow will be gone as we head into your Friday. We'll be mostly cloudy with a slight chance for snow flurries and highs in the mid 20s. We'll be mostly cloudy Saturday with highs in the low 20s. Mostly cloudy again Sunday and Monday with highs in the middle to upper 20s. Snow showers move back into the picture on Tuesday with highs in the mid 20s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs