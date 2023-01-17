Our wintry mix will switch over to all snow showers today. We'll see an additional half inch to an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Mostly cloudy with a few flurries tonight. Lows in the low 20s with a light breeze out of the northwest. Mostly cloudy on Wednesday with highs in the upper 20s. Looking ahead, snow moves in Wednesday night and lasts through Thursday night. In total, areas along and south of Highway 8 could see 3-5 inches of snow. Areas north could only see 1-3 inches. Localized higher amounts are possible closer to Lake Superior. The snow will end Friday. We'll be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 20s. We'll see highs in the low 20s Saturday with a mostly cloudy sky. We're mostly cloudy Sunday and Monday with highs in the upper 20s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs