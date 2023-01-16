We'll see a combination of rain, freezing rain, and snow today. That'll switch over to rain and snow showers during the afternoon. Minor snow accumulations are possible. Ice accumulations could reach a tenth of an inch or less. High temperatures today will reach for the mid 30s. Rain, freezing rain, and snow continues tonight. Low temperatures will find their way into the low 30s. Any snow or ice accumulations will be minor. Our wintry mix switches to all snow on Tuesday as highs reach for the mid 30s. 1-3 inches of snow could fall. Looking ahead, we dry our on Wednesday with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the low 30s. Another system approaches Wednesday night into Thursday. This system looks to break our snow drought with accumulating snow possible. The chances will last through Thursday night. Thursday will feature high temperatures in the upper 20s. We'll be mostly cloudy with a slight chance for snow showers Friday and Saturday. High temperatures both days will reach for the mid 20s. We'll be mostly cloudy on Sunday with highs in the mid 20s. MAKE it a GREAT Week! Devin Biggs