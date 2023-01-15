It's the Weekend! Mostly cloudy with well above average low temperatures tonight. Lows will be in the low 20s with a southeast breeze gusting near 20 mph. We'll be mostly cloudy and breezy Sunday. High temperatures will be hovering near the freezing mark with a southeast wind gusting near 20 mph. A wintry mix starts to move in overnight Sunday. Lows will be in the upper 20s. Looking ahead, rain and snow early will be changing to light rain later in the day to start off our work week. High temperatures will be well above average and in the mid 30s. Rain and snow showers continue into Tuesday with highs sticking around in the mid 30s. We clear up Wednesday as the wind goes calm. Highs will be in the upper 20s under a mostly cloudy sky. Our next chances for snow arrives Thursday with highs in the upper 20s. Accumulative snowfall is possible, especially east. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Konrad Supinski