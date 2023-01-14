Mostly cloudy and warmer today. High temperatures will be in the mid 20s with a light breeze. Mostly cloudy with well above average low temperatures tonight. Lows will be in the low 20s with a southeast breeze gusting near 15 mph. Looking ahead, we'll be mostly cloudy and breezy Sunday. The southeast wind will occasionally gust near 20 mph as high temperatures hover above freezing and in the mid 30s. Our next low pressure system arrives early Monday morning. Rain and snow early will be changing to light rain later in the day to start off our work week. High temperatures will be well above average and in the mid 30s. Rain and snow showers continue into Tuesday with highs sticking around in the mid 30s. We clear up Wednesday as the wind goes calm. Highs will be in the low 30s under a mostly cloudy sky. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Konrad Supinski