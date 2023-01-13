Any flurries that we're seeing out there this morning will taper off as the day progresses. Otherwise, mostly cloudy today, but the sunshine may peak out from time to time. We'll see high temperatures in the low 20s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the north. Partly cloudy and chilly tonight. Low temperatures will bottom out at around 5º as the winds back off. Partly cloudy and a little warmer on Saturday as highs reach for the upper 20s. Looking ahead, we're dry Sunday with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 30s. Our wintry mix arrives on Monday. Most of that will fall as rain, but other frozen precipitation could fall at times. All of that will occur as highs reach for the mid 30s. Things switch over to rain and snow showers on Tuesday with highs remaining in the mid 30s. We're dry on Wednesday with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the low 30s. More snow on Thursday with highs in the upper 20s. MAKE it a GREAT Friday and Weekend! Devin Biggs