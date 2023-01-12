Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow flurries and snow showers today. A half inch or less of new snowfall is possible. Higher totals could occur in the U.P. We'll see high temperatures in the low 30s, but falling later in the afternoon. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the northwest. Mostly cloudy and quieter tonight. We may encounter a few snow flurries early. Low temperatures will bottom out in the mid teens. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the northwest. We'll be mostly cloudy on Friday with high temperatures taking a step back into the low 20s. The good news here is the wind will back off to a light breeze out of the north. Looking ahead, mostly cloudy again on Saturday with highs in the upper 20s. Temperatures rise above freezing into the mid 30s Sunday with a mostly cloudy sky. Rain and snow chances move in Sunday night with it becoming all rain on Monday. Monday's high could hit the upper 30s. Things will transition to rain and snow showers Tuesday with highs in the mid 30s. We'll finally dry out on Wednesday with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the low 30s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs