Drizzle, freezing drizzle, snow, and fog will be expected today. Roads are slippery this morning, but will improve as the day progresses on. Snow accumulations today will be a half inch or less. We'll see high temperatures in the low to mid 30s. The precipitation will taper off tonight. We will become mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the upper 20s. We'll be mostly cloudy with lake effect snow flurries across our northern counties on Thursday. High temperatures will climb into the low 30s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the north. Looking ahead, clouds will break up to a certain degree on Friday and reveal sunshine. High temperatures will take a step back into the low 20s. More clouds move in again on Saturday with highs reaching for the upper 20s. We'll remain mostly cloudy on Sunday and get even warmer with highs in the mid 30s. Our next system gets going on Monday. Chances for rain showers will exist with highs in the upper 30s. This will spell some trouble for the resorts and snowmobile trails that rely on the snow. We'll switch over to rain and snow showers on Tuesday with highs reaching for the mid 30s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs