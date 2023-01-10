Drizzle, freezing drizzle, and fog are possible today. High temperatures will climb into the low 30s. Freezing drizzle, snow, and fog are expected tonight. Low temperatures will bottom out in the upper 20s. Snow showers are on the way early in the day on Wednesday. A half inch or less of snow is possible. We could also see it switch to other wintry precipitation types at times. Highs will make it into the low 30s. Looking ahead, we'll be mostly cloudy with a slight chance for lake effect snow showers on Thursday. Highs will make it into the low 30s. We're dry Friday through Sunday with a mixture of clouds and sun. Highs on Friday will be in the low 20s. We'll see more sunshine Saturday with highs rebounding into the mid 20s. More clouds move back in Sunday with highs back in the low 30s. Some rain and freezing rain will be possible on Martin Luther King Jr. Day with highs in the mid 30s. We'll have plenty of time to track the system that looks to move through next week. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs