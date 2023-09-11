TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - The Tomahawk Fire Department held its annual 9/11 memorial today. The event is open to the public and has always aimed to remember the first responders we lost on September 11th, 2001. Today, 9/11 tribute coordinator Don Richert said this year’s memorial aims to highlight a too-often forgotten display of heroism from that day.
“We’re going to remember the civilians who also were responders that day,” said Richert. “Who helped people down the stairs of the trade towers. Who helped people on the street when the debris cloud came in. Who did things that they probably never have done in their life before, and learned them in a matter of moments to help their fellow person.”
For Richert it goes beyond just exchanging sympathies. He also reflected on the years of fire and rescue school in Tomahawk, where New York City firefighters helped teach classes. He said the bond forged between Tomahawk and New York City firefighters is closer than some may realize.
“During those years of fire and rescue school, we actually had firemen from the FDNY up here helping us teach. So, we made a bond with those firemen from New York. As our friends and our fellow comrades, we want to help them remember this day.”
Richert also wished to thank Generations Funeral Home, who offered to host the event indoors due to today’s inclement weather.