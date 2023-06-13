TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - Historical societies across the Northwoods work to educate visitors on the area's rich history. Tomahawk's two museums are now open for the season.
After volunteers and members completed their spring cleaning and put together new displays, the Tomahawk Historical Society is now ready for visitors.
And even if you'd been there before, there's always a something new to learn about.
“I think everybody in their own way enjoys taking a walk-through time," said president Patricia Pietila.
Doors are open for the Tomahawk Historical Society’s 2023 season.
“Everybody has memories about something and this brings so many memories back of what used to be, compared to what is now. It’s just a place to forget everything and remember how it used to be,," said Pietila.
Patricia Pietila works with Gail Marquardt and others to get their two spaces ready.
“Cleaning everything, making sure everything is where it should be, putting out information that people can look at," said board member Gail Marquardt.
Along with the classic log cabin, the old schoolhouse holds rooms of exhibits - some dating back to the late 1800s.
“It’s a replica of what was.” / “Whoever put the thought together had it right because it talks about what this building was and it expands on what our community had," said Pietila.
New this season - a time capsule from 1987 with schoolwork, pictures, and technology of the time.
“To look at some of the things that they thought were really important to save and put in that time capsule, it all has a meaning to somebody somehow, and it’s connected to something with those kids," said Pietila.
The society loves answering questions and welcoming people Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays through early August.
“Just to be able to have everybody come in and see it hopefully, enjoy our history of Tomahawk," said Pietila.
The historical society will also be holding a brat sale fundraiser at Trigs in Tomahawk on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m.
Submit story ideas to “mweaver@wjfw.com”