WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) - Many Wausau-area people turn to their local food pantry for help when money is tight. The Neighbors' Place has a long history of helping and they're now entering a new chapter at a new location. "I cannot begin to tell you how happy people have been," said Donna Ambrose. The Neighbors’ Place is food bank where many families go for help, but this week they moved to a new location at community partners campus. “A space that works for them, but most importantly a space that all of the folks we serve can have multiple resources under one roof," she said.
Executive Director, Donna Ambrose says while this may be a new facility its actually quite smaller and its easier for families to access. “So, in our previous location one of the detriments of that was that we were not on a bus stop and people that are struggling need to have access to these resources, here we are on a bus stop so that makes a significant difference," said Ambrose. For the last three years in-person shopping wasn’t available to the public, now that it’s back some workers are thrilled. “It’s a great place to volunteer, Its fun people are nice and you’re doing a good job," said Barb Lowe a volunteer. “To be able to come in and shop again is huge, because before we were just giving them carts and getting them going," said Denae Olszewski. Now, they can just mingle in these beautiful commons area and hangout before they get their food.”
With the mission to help families around Marathon County. Ambrose hopes that this new facility will make an impact for years to come. "I’m just really happy that people feel appreciated, because we did this for them," said Donna. "It should not be embarrassing; it shouldn’t be humiliating it should be I need some help I know where I can go its easily accessible and its in a beautiful space," she said.
More more information about The Neighbors' Place you can visit here.
