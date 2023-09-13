STEVENS POINT, Wisc. (WJFW) – A 21-year-old Stevens Point man was convicted and received a 50-year sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of attempted first degree murder.
Elier Bravo De Leon was sentenced by Portage County Circuit Court Judge Michael Zell to 30 years in prison and 20 years of extended supervision. Bravo De Leon is not eligible for parole or earned release.
On the night of December 20, 2022, Bravo De Leon broke into a home, stole a knife from the kitchen, and brutally attacked a 32-year-old woman and her seven-year-old daughter in their sleep.
The woman suffered 32 life-threatening wounds, including the wounds she sustained from fighting back. Her daughter suffered 7 life-threatening wounds.
Bravo De Leon did everything in his power to murder both victims before fleeing their home. Officers from the Stevens Point Police Department and the Portage County Sheriff’s Office quickly responded and found Bravo De Leon hiding in a stairwell.
Judge Zell said that this case was the most violent crime he had seen in his 25-year legal career, describing it as a “miracle” that both victims survived.
“The only reason that the defendant failed to kill the victims is that he was prevented from doing so,” said District Attorney Cass Cousins. "I remain astonished at the strength and courage of the adult victim to first, disarm the defendant and save her and her daughter’s life, and then to tackle the arduous process of physical and mental healing."
Bravo De Leon is a Mexican citizen who legally entered the country two years ago on a work visa. He will be deported back to Mexico after completing his prison term and will be permanently banned from legal re-entry.