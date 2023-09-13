MADISON, Wisc. (WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is calling on Wisconsinites to make a plan to get vaccinated against respiratory illnesses this fall.
The reminder comes as the updated COVID-19 vaccine has received federal regulatory approval, a new annual flu vaccine is available, and a vaccine and antibody to prevent respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is on the market. With cooler temperatures, the risk of respiratory illnesses rises, but there are now more tools available to keep people healthy.
“Each fall and winter, viruses like flu, RSV, and COVID-19, begin to circulate. While they may only cause mild illness for some, they can have a severe impact on our health, causing serious illness and even death,” said Kirsten Johnson, Secretary-designee of the DHS. “Fortunately, we have vaccines and treatments that can now help us protect ourselves and those around us from each of these illnesses."
Vaccines for the flu and RSV are available statewide.