TOMAHAWK, Wisc. (WJFW)- Tomahawk hosted Crandon in a Great Northern-Northern Lakes Conference crossover battle in boys basketball on Friday. The Hatchets had a 4-17 record this season, while the Cardinals were 6-14 heading into this matchup. In their conferences, Tomahawk was 0-11 and Crandon was 3-6.
After a physical battle, Tomahawk came out on top, winning this one 70-52.
With the win, Tomahawk snaps their four-game losing streak. The Hatchets also improve their record to 5-17 on the season. With the loss, Crandon falls to 6-15 on the year, and have now lost two in a row.
Crandon will look to get back in the win column when they host Florence on Monday in their final game of the regular season. Tomahawk will look to make it two wins in a row when they travel to Phillips on Monday for a matchup with the Loggers.
