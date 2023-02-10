WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)- It was a battle of the North and the South for the Marawood area between Prentice and Newman Catholic. The fighting Cardinals have made their impact in the Marawood South Conference and overall. They have a 12-1 conference record and hold the number one spot. They also have an overall record of 16-2 and don’t plan on letting up. Prentice was looking to break Newman Catholic’s eight game winning streak Friday night.
The fighting Cardinals were on fire Friday night forcing Prentice turnovers and missed shots. Newman came out strong as usual with multiple scores in the first half from Connor Krach, Isaac Seidel and Mason Prey. Prentice fought back with some good scorers Layne Blomberg, Evan Lord, and Ty Heikkinen.
Newman Catholic won this one over Prentice 80 to 66. The fighting Cardinals remain the number one team in Marawood South with a 13-1 record and a ninth straight win.
Prentice will travel on Valentines Day to play Mercer while Newman Catholic will also travel and play Columbus.