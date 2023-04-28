Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, with up to six inches in the northern part of Vilas county. * WHERE...Oneida, Vilas, Florence, and Forest Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&