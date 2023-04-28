RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)-Rhinelander hosted Ashland in baseball for their home opener at Stafford Field in the Hodag Park. The Hodags had an even season record last year going 9-8. They were fourth in the Great Northern Conference standings. Ashland on the other hand went 12-8. This season Rhinelander has gone 3-7, and were looking to snap their three game losing streak. Ashland is 3-2 this season.
It started slow start for both teams. Neither team was able to get on the board until the 3rd inning. Ashland secured that first point on the board with Marcus Kruzan off an RBI.
Rhinelander took that point personally and began to amp up their game to compete with Ashland. They scored four points with four different hitters to put them up 4-1.
The scores will stay the same as Rhinelander takes their season opener 4-1.
Ashland will travel again to play Barron on May 2nd. Rhinelander will travel on May 1st to play Lakeland Union.