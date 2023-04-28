RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)-
The Crandon Cardinals traveled to the home of the Hodags to play Rhinelander Friday. Crandon had a solid season last year going 14-7, and placing second in the Northern Lakes Conference. This season, they didn’t get off to the best start losing their season opener to Lakeland Union by only getting on the board once. However, they’ve redeemed themselves, and were looking to get on a three game winning streak after Friday’s game. On the other hand, Rhinelander’s last season was shaky going 4-17 in the season. This year has gone up and down, having an overall record of 5-10.
Rhinelander was set free when they headed outside. They started strong in the first inning scoring with Maddi Roeser with the RBI scoring Abigale Johnson to put the Hodags on the board first. They continued to improve in the first inning with Libbey Buchmann securing a 2 RBI scoring Laney Haenel and Lily Treder. The Hodags muscled out 5 points before the Cardinals could see a score.
In the top of the second inning, the Cardinals came storming back scoring with number nine sliding to home base. They hit the jackpot momentum and scored four more times to give Rhinelander a run for their money.
Rhinelander takes the win 9-6 over Crandon.
Crandon will travel and play Three Lakes May 1st for their next game. Rhinelander will hit the road and travel to Pioneer Park and play Antigo.