RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Hodags hosted the second round of the playoffs with the Antigo Red Robins looking to advance to the next round. Rhinelander's student section was electric as they showed up and showed out for their hockey team. Rhinelander needed to fight hard as leading scorer Joey Belanger is out this game due to a hand injury sustained Saturday.
Late in the first period, Antigo's Eli Kassler scores for the Red Robins putting them on the board first. The Hodags had many attempts but weren't able to tie the game in the first. But the Hodag bench was fired up and ready to make a move. Late in the second period Gavin Denis heads down the ice alone and he'll shoot and score a top shelf goal that ties the game at one. The Hodags now have momentum and confidence. Antigo's Nolan Bunnell was on fire tonight as he blocked ad caught many of the Hodag attempts. However Rhinelander was able to untie the game in overtime with Leo Losch scoring the game winning point.
Rhinelander takes this nail-biting game 2-1 and moves onto the next round where they'll play the number two seed; Mosinee.