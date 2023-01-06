RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- The 2-6 Rhinelander Hodags hosted the 6-3 Lakeland Union T-birds. This was a big match up for Great Northern Conference standings. The Hodags were coming off of a win last week when they defeated Ashland 85-46. On the other hand, Lakeland Union was on a 5 game winning streak before this game.
Kaleb Winter scored the first points of the game for 2, over the T-birds. Rhinelander continued to play strong leading Lakeland Union through halftime 33-16. The Hodags played a solid game offensively and defensively.
The Hodags secured their first conference win over Lakeland Union 68-57. This win brings Rhinelander to a 3-6 record this season and Lakeland Union falls to 6-4, breaking their win streak.
Rhinelander travels to play Antigo Tuesday, January 10th. While Lakeland host Northland Pines.