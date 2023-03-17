Weather Alert

...ICY ROADS EXPECTED THIS MORNING... Accumulating snows have tapered off over much of the region, but falling temperatures will cause wet roads to become icy in spots this morning. The worst conditions are expected on untreated secondary roads, but slick spots may also be encountered on highways. Northwest winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph will also make travel difficult for high profile vehicles. Morning commuters should be alert for icy conditions this morning, especially on untreated secondary roads, bridges and overpasses.