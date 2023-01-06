PRESQUE ISLE, Wisc. (WJFW)- The North Lakeland Ice, Inc. was first established in the early 1980's. The program has served children in the community for over 35 years. They managed to bring home state championships in 2001 and 2010. However, players aged out of the program, and it was unable to be restored which ultimately caused the program to stop running in 2019.
A new board has been established and they are committed to reinstate a beloved community program. Coach Nathan Wolter spoke about the return of the program.
"We just came back as of this year, it's been dissolved since 2019," said Wolter. "Partially due to COVID and some of the kids moving on age wise so there was really no one carrying the torch."
There's a lot that goes into reinstating a program such as approval from the state, donations, and lease agreements. They follow the USA Hockey Guide when coaching and maintaining a team. However, it took more than technicalities to get the program rolling again.
"Passion for the game, I went to North Lakeland when I was younger and just moved back to the area," said Wolter. "When I moved back, I found out there wasn't a hockey team so I wanted to do everything I could to bring it back because it was such a huge part of my childhood."
The program is committed to teamwork, camaraderie, positive reinforcement, recreation and athleticism. There is still time to sign your children up for the program by emailing Northlakelandice@gmail.com. Also following the programs journey on Facebook at North Lakeland Bucks Hockey.
The North Lakeland Hockey team's first game is this Saturday, January 7th.